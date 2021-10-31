Al-Kadhimi: power generation rates in 2021 are the highest in Iraq's history 

Shafaq News/ Iraq has achieved the highest electricity generation rates throughout its entire history in the current year (2021), caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Sunday.

In a speech he delivered upon his visit to the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, al-Kadhimi said that the aim of his visit is to gear up to next summer and devise plans to avert the mistakes of the past.

"In spite of the challenges over the past year: terrorism and sabotaging the power transmission towers among others, we were able to overcome many of which.

Al-Kadhimi attributed the failure of the electricity sector to many factors, "starting with poor management and corruption, in addition to stalemates due to red tape procedures, Bureaucracy, and laws."

The Prime Minister instructed forming a crisis cell to address the power shortage in Baghdad and other governorates.

"We work consistently and carefully to diverse the sources of power, expedite the construction of clear power plants with international giants. We have made headway."