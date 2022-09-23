Al-Kadhimi: political forces have failed to form the government

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, highlighted Iraq's role in regional security, stability and energy supply to the world, during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The Prime Minister said, "Iraqis fight terrorism and defeat it on behalf of the whole world. The task was arduous, and our people made enormous sacrifices not only to liberate their land from the terrorist gangs of ISIS but also prevent them from threatening people everywhere and uprooting its destructive ideology."

He shed light on Iraq's security improvement following its war against ISIS, as well as the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism.

"Despite the success of the elections -whose integrity and professionalism was praised by the Security Council and the UN in addition to other international organizations that participated in monitoring it- the political forces failed to form the government, leading to a political impasse."

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of Iraq's role in mediating between rival countries in the region, Baghdad has hosted many meetings with neighboring countries that serve the interest of all parties and serve interests of the people of the region, building on historical relations as well as encouraging regional cooperation and defusing crises."