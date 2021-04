Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged to find an "urgent" and "fair" solution for the unpaid lecturers.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "We will not allow any party or person to bid at the expense of your feelings. We have tried to solve the problem through the budget."

"We will discuss your issue in the cabinet session to find a prompt and fair solution for you", he concluded.