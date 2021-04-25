Al-Kadhimi pledges to hold the responsible for Ibn Khatib hospital incident accountable

Al-Kadhimi pledged at the beginning of the meeting to hold accountable all negligent parties who caused this tragedy.
The Prime Minister indicated that the Council of Ministers issued several decisions during its special session today, the most prominent of which is suspending three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi.
The Presidency of the Council of Representatives decided to assign Bashir Haddad, the second deputy speaker, as a member to monitor the work of the government committee formed regarding the Ibn Khatib hospital incident and follow up the investigation procedures.