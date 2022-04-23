Al-Kadhimi oversaw the launch of Operation Resolute Will-2 in al-Anbar desert 

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, visited the desert of al-Anbar to oversee the launch of the second version of "Operation Resolute Will" to curb the increment of ISIS attacks, a senior officer revealed on Saturday.

The officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi toured the headquarters of the border guards and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), al-Akashat area, and the headquarters of the fifth division of the Iraqi Army.

"He also visited the residences of two families living near the headquarters of the fifth division headquarters in al-Rutba," the officer said.

On the progress of Operation Resolute Will-2, the officer said, "it seeks to purge the northern territories of al-Rutba from multiple axes with the participation of the Iraqi Army's fifth division, the tactical force of al-Anbar's Police, the Special Forces, and the Counter-Terrorism-Services, the Border Guards, and forces from the Tribal and Popular Mobilization."

"So far, we have discovered and raided the largest booby-trapping facility of the terrorist organization and seized armed vehicles set to be deployed in its terrorist attacks," the officer continued, "an ISIS headquarters and a facility to booby-trap vehicles were raided in an airdrop."

"The operation was launched to curb ISIS repeated attacks that become of a greater jeopardy since it became able to reach the international road," the officer said.