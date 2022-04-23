Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi oversaw the launch of Operation Resolute Will-2 in al-Anbar desert 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T17:06:25+0000
Al-Kadhimi oversaw the launch of Operation Resolute Will-2 in al-Anbar desert 

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, visited the desert of al-Anbar to oversee the launch of the second version of "Operation Resolute Will" to curb the increment of ISIS attacks, a senior officer revealed on Saturday. 

The officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi toured the headquarters of the border guards and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), al-Akashat area, and the headquarters of the fifth division of the Iraqi Army. 

"He also visited the residences of two families living near the headquarters of the fifth division headquarters in al-Rutba," the officer said. 

On the progress of Operation Resolute Will-2, the officer said, "it seeks to purge the northern territories of al-Rutba from multiple axes with the participation of the Iraqi Army's fifth division, the tactical force of al-Anbar's Police, the Special Forces, and the Counter-Terrorism-Services, the Border Guards, and forces from the Tribal and Popular Mobilization."

"So far, we have discovered and raided the largest booby-trapping facility of the terrorist organization and seized armed vehicles set to be deployed in its terrorist attacks," the officer continued, "an ISIS headquarters and a facility to booby-trap vehicles were raided in an airdrop."

"The operation was launched to curb ISIS repeated attacks that become of a greater jeopardy since it became able to reach the international road," the officer said.

related

Al-Kadhimi plans for a second visit to Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-10 12:47:40
Al-Kadhimi plans for a second visit to Al-Anbar

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Date: 2021-04-08 16:23:31
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra soon

Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the British Minister of Foreign affairs

Date: 2021-12-06 12:43:48
Al-Kadhimi receives a phone call from the British Minister of Foreign affairs

SJC reveals the details of al-Karkh court incident

Date: 2022-02-25 12:29:23
SJC reveals the details of al-Karkh court incident

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-10 09:57:43
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi meets with U.S. Security Council Coordinator, to move to a new phase of strategic cooperation

Date: 2021-07-15 10:38:36
Al-Kadhimi meets with U.S. Security Council Coordinator, to move to a new phase of strategic cooperation

ISIS boosted deployment in al-Anbar, source says

Date: 2022-01-02 12:34:02
ISIS boosted deployment in al-Anbar, source says

Al-Kadhimi makes the first statement about special polling

Date: 2021-10-08 13:23:28
Al-Kadhimi makes the first statement about special polling