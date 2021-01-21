Report

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21T21:04:10+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that the government's response to the two suicide bombings that targeted Baghdad would be "bold and earth-shattering".

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet on Twitter, " Our people have proven their resolve in the face of Daesh's terrorism. The will to live among our people as they face terrorism in the scene of the heinous crime at Bab al-Sharqi was a message of defiance and unparalleled courage."

He added, " Our response to those who shed innocent Iraqi blood will be bold and earth-shattering, and the evil leaders of Daesh will face a force to be reckoned with."

Al-Kadhimi removed five prominent leaders from their posts hours after two suicide bombings targeted a popular market in Al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, leaving 32 victims and 110 wounded.

