Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, decided to restructure the Security Media Cell.

According to an executive order, the cell will consist of 13 members, headed by Major General Saad Maan- current Director of Relations and Information at the Ministry of Interior, and Major General Yahya Rasool will be his deputy.

The order also stipulates the appointment of Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji as the media spokesman for the cell.