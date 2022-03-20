Al-Kadhimi orders intensified intelligence action Mosul ahead of Ramadan

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi instructed the security authorities in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, to ramp up preemptive intelligence ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a meeting with the commanders in charge of the security of the Nineveh Governorate on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister arrived in Mosul to participate in the inauguration ceremonials of al-Shifaa hospital established by the Husayni shrine on the right side of the city.

During the meeting, al-Kadhimi was briefed on the security situation in the governorate and the plans devised to sustain its security and stability, a readout by his bureau said.

"Al-Kadhimi ordered mounting full-scale preparations and activating preemptive intelligence ahead of Ramadan," the readout added.

The Prime Minister issued directives to deploy enforcements to secure the borders, dams, and power transmission lines.