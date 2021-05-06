Report

Al-Kadhimi orders PMF to remove a banner containing photos of Iranian figures

Date: 2021-05-06T06:12:46+0000
Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to remove a banner containing pictures of Iranian figures, hung in front of the Abu Hanifa al-Numan shrine in the Adhamiya area in Baghdad.

The banner included pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini, Ali Khamenei, General Qassem Soleimani, and the late Iraqi deputy head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

It is more likely that the photo was hung as International Quds Day -which is celebrated by pro-Iranian parties- approaches. 

An informed security source told Shafaq News agency, "Hours after unknown persons hung the banner, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered al-Hashd to remove it." 

The banner sparked outrage among the residents of Adhamiya, which is one of Sunni Muslims' most prominent strongholds in Baghdad.

