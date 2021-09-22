Report

Al-Kadhimi on the elections: no room for error

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-22T13:23:03+0000
Al-Kadhimi on the elections: no room for error

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Independent High Electoral Commission(IHEC) carried the third rehearsal in preparation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled less than three weeks from today.

According to a press release by his office, the Prime Minister reviewed a detailed report about the phases of the electoral process that will take place on October 10.

Al-Kadhimi commended the efforts of IHEC, stressing that the success of the rehearsal is an "important message" for the citizens and politicians.

The Premier said that his government has provided all the necessary assets to ensure the success of the elections, indicating that there is "no margin for errors".

