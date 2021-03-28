Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T06:24:58+0000
Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, undermined the military parade of "Rab’allah militia" deeming it a "desperate" move to shuffle the cards in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with Amro Adib on "MBC Masr", "our army has been disproportionately Victimized by the Americans. However, it remained strong, and it has high spirits after the ISIS war."

The Prime Minister added that the Iraqi Army is stronger than before and it will impose security over the entire Iraqi territory.

Al-Kadhimi decried resorting to "arms to achieve the demands", indicating, "we are seeking the opportunity for life, recovery, and sustainability."

Al-Kadhimi undermined Rab’allah's military parade, depicting social media Activists as "victims of technology" who share exaggerated thoughts of the reality, "this issue is worldwide, not specifically an Iraqi issue. Social media magnify stuff."

He added, "what happened is a desperate attempt from a group of young people to confuse the state and settle scores with the Prime Minister, not other parties."

"Since I took office, we decided that nobody can exist beyond the state. Only the state exists. We will not allow any arms outside the authority of the state."

related

Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Date: 2020-08-22 09:37:44
Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

Date: 2020-06-15 18:09:34
Allawi's coalition visits Al-Kadhimi..after family rivalry

Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Date: 2021-01-13 09:32:53
Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Alert status announced ahead of religious pilgrimage next week

Date: 2021-03-06 21:30:52
Alert status announced ahead of religious pilgrimage next week

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

Date: 2020-11-03 18:38:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality

Date: 2020-12-10 10:33:43
Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality

Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Date: 2020-08-25 14:19:02
Al-Kadhimi renewed Iraq’s supporting to the Palestinian cause

Al-Kadhimi to relinquish the Intelligence services and Iraqi forces align for his succession

Date: 2021-02-10 12:08:43
Al-Kadhimi to relinquish the Intelligence services and Iraqi forces align for his succession