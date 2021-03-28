Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, undermined the military parade of "Rab’allah militia" deeming it a "desperate" move to shuffle the cards in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with Amro Adib on "MBC Masr", "our army has been disproportionately Victimized by the Americans. However, it remained strong, and it has high spirits after the ISIS war."

The Prime Minister added that the Iraqi Army is stronger than before and it will impose security over the entire Iraqi territory.

Al-Kadhimi decried resorting to "arms to achieve the demands", indicating, "we are seeking the opportunity for life, recovery, and sustainability."

Al-Kadhimi undermined Rab’allah's military parade, depicting social media Activists as "victims of technology" who share exaggerated thoughts of the reality, "this issue is worldwide, not specifically an Iraqi issue. Social media magnify stuff."

He added, "what happened is a desperate attempt from a group of young people to confuse the state and settle scores with the Prime Minister, not other parties."

"Since I took office, we decided that nobody can exist beyond the state. Only the state exists. We will not allow any arms outside the authority of the state."