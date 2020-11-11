Al-Kadhimi offers condolences on the death of Bahraini PM

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, made a phone call with the King of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, on Wednesday, offering condolences for the death of Bahrain's Prime Minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

During the call, Al-Kadhimi expressed his condolences to the people and the government of Bahrain.

The Royal Court in Bahrain mourned the Prime Minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, on Wednesday.

A statement by the royal court stated that Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, 85 years old, passed in Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America.

King of Bahrain declared official mourning for a week, with flags at half-mast and suspending work in government departments for three days.



