Al-Kadhimi nominates three candidates for Dhi Qar governance

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T15:25:24+0000

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source revealed that a military commander had refused to assume Dhi Qar governor's post. The source told Shafaq News agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi currently has the names of three candidates for the position Dhi Qar Governor, as Lieutenant General Saad Harbiyeh did not accept assuming the position after being removed from the position of head Kirkuk Operations Command." The three candidates are Ahmed Al-Khafaji, Najm Al-Ghazi, and the current acting governor, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, the source pointed out. "Al-Kadhimi is close to issuing an order appointing Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi to the position of governor, especially after he received full support from the families of the martyrs in Dhi Qar," the source added, noting that Al-Asadi began preparing a large service project in the governorate that depends on companies that have reconstructed al-Anbar over the past years. It is noteworthy that 13 local officials in Dhi Qar governorate called on the Prime Minister, yesterday, to resolve the governor's file, warning of returning to "square one".

