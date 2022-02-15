Al-Kadhimi might win a second term as PM, source says
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-15T10:21:55+0000
Shafaq News / A reliable political source said today that Mustafa al-Kadhimi is most likely to win a second term as Iraqi Prime Minister.
The largest Parliamentary bloc has the right to choose the new Prime Minister, the source said, noting that the recent meeting between al-Kadhimi and the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, was held upon al-Kadhimi's request.
The meeting, according to the source, discussed the political situation, ways to end the current crisis, and forming a responsible government following the largest bloc's government program.
If he pledges commitment to the largest bloc's program, al-Kadhimi might be chosen as Prime Minister for the second time, the source noted.
Yesterday, Mohammad Salih al-Iraqi, known as al-Sadr's minister, said the latter and al-Kadhimi held a closed meeting in al-Hannana, Najaf.