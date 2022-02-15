Al-Kadhimi might win a second term as PM, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T10:21:55+0000

Shafaq News / A reliable political source said today that Mustafa al-Kadhimi is most likely to win a second term as Iraqi Prime Minister. The largest Parliamentary bloc has the right to choose the new Prime Minister, the source said, noting that the recent meeting between al-Kadhimi and the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, was held upon al-Kadhimi's request. The meeting, according to the source, discussed the political situation, ways to end the current crisis, and forming a responsible government following the largest bloc's government program. If he pledges commitment to the largest bloc's program, al-Kadhimi might be chosen as Prime Minister for the second time, the source noted. Yesterday, Mohammad Salih al-Iraqi, known as al-Sadr's minister, said the latter and al-Kadhimi held a closed meeting in al-Hannana, Najaf.

related

Iraq and USA to strengthen their relations

Date: 2020-11-17 18:54:39

Al-Kadhimi visited families of security forces victims

Date: 2021-05-15 20:22:03

Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Date: 2020-09-01 19:01:19

The European Union confirms its support for the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-09-06 17:06:49

Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Date: 2021-04-06 13:43:50

Iraq's PM arrives in Basra Governorate

Date: 2022-01-27 09:49:09

Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Date: 2021-02-13 17:16:18

Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Date: 2021-07-24 14:21:51