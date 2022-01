Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received the Syrian ambassador to Iraq, Setam Jadaan al-Dahdah, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Thursday.

According to a readout issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Damascus and an array of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting laid emphasis on developing the economic, security, and cultural coordination between the two neighboring countries.