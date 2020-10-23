Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Shafaq News / On the sidelines of his current visit to the United Kingdom, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met with executives of major British companies in various fields and sectors.

During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi emphasized his government's keenness to provide a healthy environment and appropriate climates for the investing companies operating in the country.

Al-Kadhimi indicated that Iraq is currently planning to maximize and expand investment opportunities to meet the country's actual demand for investments in different sectors to push the Iraqi economy forward and provide more job opportunities for Iraqis.



