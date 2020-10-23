Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-23T11:00:35+0000
Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Shafaq News / On the sidelines of his current visit to the United Kingdom, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met with executives of major British companies in various fields and sectors.

During the meeting, Al-Kadhimi emphasized his government's keenness to provide a healthy environment and appropriate climates for the investing companies operating in the country.

Al-Kadhimi indicated that Iraq is currently planning to maximize and expand investment opportunities to meet the country's actual demand for investments in different sectors to push the Iraqi economy forward and provide more job opportunities for Iraqis.


related

Al-Kadhimi to visit Three European countries

Date: 2020-10-12 17:52:25
Al-Kadhimi to visit Three European countries

Al-Kadhimi might discussed the issue of normalization with Israel in London, MP of Al-Fatah

Date: 2020-10-21 16:09:38
Al-Kadhimi might discussed the issue of normalization with Israel in London, MP of Al-Fatah

Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Date: 2020-08-17 15:48:07
Al-Kadhimi heads to Jordan after US and his visit to Saudi Arabia is still scheduled

Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-29 09:51:24
Al-Kadhimi mandates Al-Zuhairi for the protection of the Green Zone

Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

Date: 2020-09-07 07:31:43
Al-Kadhimi directed to investigate the bombing of Baghdad International Airport

The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-17 07:38:28
The Finance Committee registers an objection to the recent changes made by Al-Kadhimi

Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Date: 2020-08-22 09:37:44
Pelosi: USA supports Al-Kadhimi’s government

Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work

Date: 2020-10-03 10:16:33
Al-Kadhimi to support the Election Commission work