Al-Kadhimi meets with senior US diplomat in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-06T16:11:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Sunday received the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran Affairs, Jennifer Gavito, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
The meeting attended by the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, discusses the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington and cooperation prospects between the two countries in the fields of energy, investment, and climate change.
The Prime Minister and his guests exchanged views on the political situation in the Middle East and the World, and an array of issues of mutual interest.