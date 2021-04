Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday made a tour in the capital, Baghdad, where he met with citizens.

Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a brief statement the Prime Minister, accompanied by a number of officials, including Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanmi and Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Abdel-Wahab Al-Saadi, met a number of citizens in a restaurant in Baghdad.