Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and US President Joe Biden on Saturday convened for a secretive conclave in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Saudi media reported that the meeting kicked off in the early hours of this morning.

Al-Kadhimi held a meeting with the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman as soon as he arrived in Jeddah on Friday evening.

Shafaq News Agency obtained pictures showing the Iraqi prime minister with the members of the US delegation.