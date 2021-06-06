Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi meets the Danish Minister of Foreign affairs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-06T14:18:24+0000
Al-Kadhimi meets the Danish Minister of Foreign affairs

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi commended today the Danish government's decision to reopen its embassy in Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter received today the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod, where they discussed enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional and international files of mutual interest.

The statement indicated that the two parties also discussed developing joint cooperation between Baghdad and Copenhagen in various economic fields, the war against ISIS, and cooperation in investment, energy, health, agriculture, and commerce.

Al-Kadhimi indicated, according to the statement, that Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with Denmark and the European Union in general, and seeks to develop them within the framework of Iraq's foreign policy and the constructive approach adopted by this government.

For his part, Kofod expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi government and people and their role in the war against ISIS terrorist gangs, adding that Denmark is proud of receiving the leadership of the NATO mission in Iraq, and is looking forward to playing an effective role to support the Iraqi security forces in different ways.

The Danish Minister affirmed his country's readiness to assist in the upcoming elections, and support the Iraqi government's reform trends in the economic field

related

PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Date: 2021-05-09 21:45:51
PM al-Kadhimi: Baghdad-Erbil cooperation will halt terrorist attacks

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

A sniper injures an Iraqi soldier in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-21 18:42:00
A sniper injures an Iraqi soldier in Baghdad

Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-26 12:02:14
Corona death recorded in Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi issues a set of directives to limit the spread of the strains of SARS-COV-2

Date: 2021-01-31 15:44:31
Al-Kadhimi issues a set of directives to limit the spread of the strains of SARS-COV-2

An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-22 16:38:58
An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

This is how Jamal Khashoggi saw the demonstrations in Iraq

Date: 2019-10-06 10:38:29
This is how Jamal Khashoggi saw the demonstrations in Iraq

Dozens protest the deterioration of services north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-30 19:19:29
Dozens protest the deterioration of services north of Baghdad