Al-Kadhimi meets high-level U.S. officials in Washington 

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met today in Washington, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, and the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and some senators from the Republican and Democratic parties.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, stressing the importance of Iraq's role in the region and in achieving stability, according to a statement by Al-Kadhimi's office.

The meeting also discussed the challenges facing Iraq in the security and economic aspects, fighting the pandemic, the Iraqi government's reforms, and the situation in Iraq in general.