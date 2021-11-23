Report

Al-Kadhimi meets a citizen complaining about bribery and red-tape in state departments

Date: 2021-11-23T17:19:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted on Tuesday, a citizen who lodged a complaint over media about impeding the progress of paperwork he requested from a government department years ago.

The citizen, Abdul-Zahra Eidan al-Fatlawi, explained to the Iraqi Prime Minister the course his paperwork has been through, pledging to hold the public servants halting its progress to extort bribes accountable.

Al-Kadhimi instructed the relevant authorities to keep tabs on al-Fatlawi's paperwork, and the employees who tamper with the citizens' paperwork liable.

