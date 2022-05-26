Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi meets Yazidi kid previously kidnapped by ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-26T15:04:39+0000
Al-Kadhimi meets Yazidi kid previously kidnapped by ISIS

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said today that the government is working to provide a suitable environment for kids who were affected by ISIS's invasion of the country.

Al-Kadhimi's made these statements when he received the Yazidi boy, Hajem Abdullah Madi, who was kidnapped by ISIS.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter met with the kid and his family, and commended Hajem's outstanding performance at school, despite being kidnapped by the terrorist organization and forced to be part of "Ashbal al-Khilafah", before being freed and taken back to Sinjar.

related

The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

Date: 2021-03-01 21:20:50
The Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan commends the approval of the Yazidi Survivors law

After the bloody attack, Al-Kadhimi arrives in Makhmur

Date: 2021-12-08 08:08:29
After the bloody attack, Al-Kadhimi arrives in Makhmur

Iraq’s PM: attacking demonstrators is unacceptable

Date: 2021-11-25 06:11:43
Iraq’s PM: attacking demonstrators is unacceptable

Iraq launches a major campaign two days after the Ibn Khatib Hospital tragedy

Date: 2021-04-26 08:33:40
Iraq launches a major campaign two days after the Ibn Khatib Hospital tragedy

PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq is going through a critical situation

Date: 2022-03-01 13:26:53
PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq is going through a critical situation

Al-Kadhimi visits Erbil today

Date: 2022-03-14 06:45:11
Al-Kadhimi visits Erbil today

Al-Kadhimi to security leaders: your responsibility is historic

Date: 2021-10-21 16:23:36
Al-Kadhimi to security leaders: your responsibility is historic

Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2021-01-22 11:15:12
Security leaders bore responsibility for yesterday’ twin attack, PM Al-Kadhimi said