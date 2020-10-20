Iraq News

Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-20T09:04:17+0000
Al-Kadhimi meets Merkel in Berlin

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met on Tuesday in Berlin German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The German embassy in Baghdad had previously reported that the meeting comes despite the challenges of the difficult COVID-19 situation in Berlin, adding that the meeting will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, fighting COVID-19, the war against ISIS, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

This is Kadhimi's first European tour since he took office in May.

Yesterday, Al-Kadhimi concluded his visit to Paris. Iraqi government spokesman, Ahmed Mulla Talal, said in a tweet, "During a fruitful 24 hours in Paris, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with French President Emmanuel Macron, and held meetings with the French government, after which he held A special meeting with major French companies, and he is now on the way to Berlin".


