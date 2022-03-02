Al-Kadhimi meets Ghazizadeh in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received Iran's Vice President and Head of the Martyrs and Veterans Foundation, Amir-Hussein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and his accompanying delegation earlier today, Wednesday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Hashemi conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, and the First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, to the Iraqi Prime Minister and reiterated his country's commitment to "developing the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between the two countries."

Ghazizadeh briefed al-Kadhimi on the activities of the Martyrs and Veterans foundation, laying emphasis upon providing the best services to the families of the Martyrs and the injured persons.

The Iranian officeholder had held a series of separate meetings with the Iraqi President Barham Salih, Cheif Justice Faiq Zeidan, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi.