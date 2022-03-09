Report

Al-Kadhimi meets Babel MPs today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-09T11:46:13+0000
Al-Kadhimi meets Babel MPs today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, is scheduled to meet Babel representatives today, to discuss the recent events that occurred in the governorate.

A reliable source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting will discuss the assault that took place yesterday against demonstrations, by bodyguards of an MP of the Sadrist movement.

Yesterday, MP Suha al-Sultani's bodyguards shot several demonstrators including activist Dargham Majed.

The Babel police department announced today morning opening an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances.

