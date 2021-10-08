Al-Kadhimi makes the first statement about special polling

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T13:23:28+0000

Shafaq News/Iraq's commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, considered on Friday that percentage of special polling participation "good." The PM visited the Joint Operations Command. He held a meeting with the High-Security Committee of election protection and screened at the security plan set for the special voting process. According to a statement issued by his office, Al-Kadhimi said," you're entrusted to protect the electoral process, and I'm following up every detail." He confirmed the importance of participating in voting, adding that the percentage of special voting participation is good. Also, he asked the security forces not to be subjected to any provocation or threat from some parties to change their choices. He added, "on Sunday, we will celebrate the great Iraqi wedding to maintain Iraqis future and dignity." The statement indicated that the PM made a call with subcommittees and checked their security reports. In addition, he issued some directions related to preventing any electoral promotion. On Friday, the special voting process began in Iraq, in which 1,196,453 voters, including members of the army and security forces, the displaced, and prison inmates, will cast their votes two days before the start of the general voting process.

