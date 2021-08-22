Al-Kadhimi makes his first trip to Kuwait as PM

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, took off earlier today, Sunday, to Kuwait flanked by a high-profile government delegation.

The visit will be al-Kadhimi's first since he took the office on April last year.

In a brief press release ahead of his departure, al-Kadhimi said that the visit is a part of the government's endeavors to "bolster cooperation and bilateral ties with various states, including Kuwait."

The visit, according to the press release, will touch upon an array of economic, political, energy, investment among other files.

The Premier reiterated his cabinet's commitment to holding the early election as scheduled on October 10, as it laid the foundations for "one of the best democratic practices the country have ever witnessed."

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced last Friday that al-Kadhimi will visit Kuwait in few days for talks on promoting trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Al-Kadhimi will also meet Kuwaiti businesspeople to encourage them to invest in Iraq’s “ trade market and sustainable development,” the ministry added without giving a specific date for the visit.

The ministry added that Iraq’s ambassador to Kuwait al-Manhal Al Safi had discussed with head of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Jassim the premier’s coming visit.

In recent years, Iraqi-Kuwaiti ties have eased after years of strains due to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

Iraq is set to host a regional conference later this month for neighbouring countries aimed to defuse tensions in the region.

Iraq is seeking to rebuild its economy exhausted by a ISIS sweep into the country in 2014 and an ensuing devastating war against the terror group.