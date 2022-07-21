Report

Al-Kadhimi leads the funeral of Duhok's attack victims 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T12:31:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Thursday received the bodies of the victims who perished in the "brutal Turkish attack" that targeted a resort in the Governorate of Duhok yesterday.

According to a press release by his bureau, the Prime Minister led the martyrs' official funeral at Baghdad International Airport with the presence of a group of security commanders.

"The Prime Minister also met the martyrs' families; He offered them his sincere condolences and sympathies and ordered a follow-up on their conditions and the conditions of the injured people to be provided with the best medical care," said the press release.

