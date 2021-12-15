Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi lays the foundation stone of the "Manuscripts House" in al-Muthanna

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-15T10:34:41+0000
Al-Kadhimi lays the foundation stone of the "Manuscripts House" in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has laid the foundation stone of "the Manuscripts House" in the governorate of al-Muthanna, south of Iraq.

"The project is a significant part of the human history," al-Kadhimi said in a press conference on the sidelines of today's ceremonial in al-Muthanna Airport, "it houses more than 47,000 manuscripts."

"Future begins with past experiences. Today, we inaugurate this project by laying the foundation stone. We shall be proud of Iraq's history," the Prime Minister said.

The Minister of Culture, Hasan Nadhem, said, "today's ceremony is a sign that we are capable of resuming the cultural voyage of our ancestors."

"We have 47,000 manuscripts. The house will be a destination of researchers from the universities of the entire world," he said.

"The manuscripts have never had the proper care," Nadhem continued, "this is why the attendance of the Prime Minister to the ceremony is important. The [concept of the] house has been there for 80 years, but it has never been established."

related

Iraq’ Presidencies met The UN special representative to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-12 19:05:30
Iraq’ Presidencies met The UN special representative to Iraq

Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

Date: 2021-07-22 18:10:03
Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

Al-Kadhimi warns of "deviating from legal contexts" when dealing with the polls results

Date: 2021-10-14 12:59:13
Al-Kadhimi warns of "deviating from legal contexts" when dealing with the polls results

PM al-Kadhimi orders an investigation into the Baghdad demonstration's aftermath

Date: 2021-04-24 13:24:44
PM al-Kadhimi orders an investigation into the Baghdad demonstration's aftermath

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Date: 2021-06-10 11:43:20
Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled

Date: 2021-03-27 17:17:41
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: The elections to be held as scheduled

Iraq Seeks Anti-Terrorism Role in Baghdad Summit with Iran, Arab Gulf States

Date: 2021-08-26 18:58:44
Iraq Seeks Anti-Terrorism Role in Baghdad Summit with Iran, Arab Gulf States