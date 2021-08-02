Report

Al-Kadhimi launches the administrative and executive mechanisms of the White Paler

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-02T13:18:49+0000
Al-Kadhimi launches the administrative and executive mechanisms of the White Paler
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired a meeting of Iraq's Supreme Committee for Reform earlier today, Monday. 

According to a readout by his office, al-Kadhimi said, "since launching the Reform White Paper to address the endemic corruption in the country, we have been laying the ground for its implementation. Our meeting today is to announce launching the administrative and executive mechanisms for the economic reform in the White Paper."

"We strongly aspire to lift the country's economy after it hit bottom low due to rampant corruption. This plan would soundly rebuild the Iraqi economy, achieving sustainable development for the country," he continued, "the plan is neither short-termed, nor innate, but rather it aims at an integrated reform until its completion in five years."

"The damage the Iraqi economy inflicted is huge. For this reason, it is impossible to implement the reform plan in a short time. Whoever promises to do so is delusional. Our goal is to advance the Iraqi state, not the current government. Governments come and go, but the state remains."

The Iraqi government’s 95-page White Paper was formally approved by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s cabinet on October 13. With more than 200 actionable reform measures, the document offers an ambitious three-year plan for how Iraq’s financial predicament can be reversed.

