Al-Kadhimi launches an initiative to "National Dialogue"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T10:33:05+0000
Al-Kadhimi launches an initiative to "National Dialogue"

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited the government opponents to a "frank and open national dialogue" based on "security, peace, and prosperity" of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech today, "the government is committed to the will of the people to attain security, peace, reconstruction, and prosperity," calling the different components, sects, and nationalities to join hands as "Pope and Sayyid al-Sistani's hands joined."

The Prime Minister invited "the different political forces, popular and youth actors, as well as the government opponents" to "the table of a dialogue that is accountable before the people and the history."

Al-Kadhimi called on the political forces and parties to "prevail the interests of the homeland, shun the language of convulsive rhetoric and political retraction, and work for the success of early elections to restore the people's faith and confidence in the state and the democratic system."

