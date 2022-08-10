Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone of Mosul Airport

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived Wednesday in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, to lay the foundation stone of its international Airport.

In the morning, the Prime Minister's helicopter landed on the tarmacs of Mosul's international Airport.

Shafaq News correspondent said Al-Kadhimi and Nineveh Governor Najm Al-Jabouri, in the presence of some officials in the governorate, laid the Airport's foundation stone. Then the Prime Minister headed back to Baghdad.

Al-Jabouri told Shafaq News Agency that the Airport would be capable of receiving giant cargo planes and large aircraft.

Mosul International Airport has been closed since 2014 due to the ISIS takeover of the city in Jun 2014. The Airport is damaged and yet to be renovated.

ISIS used the Airport as a military base during its reign. Mosul liberation left the Airport damaged, and ISIS placed tens of explosive bombs at the Airport.

ISIS built different warfare tunnels in the Airport to hide away from airstrikes. The tunnels are one to two meters deep, ranging from 10 to 100 meters.