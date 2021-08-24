Report

Al-Kadhimi is adamant about holding the elections on date, spokesperson for the cabinet says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-24T15:44:46+0000
Al-Kadhimi is adamant about holding the elections on date, spokesperson for the cabinet says
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, is determined to hold the parliamentary elections on the scheduled date, spokesperson for the Iraqi government said on Tuesday.

In a press conference held earlier today, spokesperson for the cabinet, Minister of Culture Hasan Nadhem, said, "al-Kadhimi reiterated that the government does relinquish holding the elections on October 10."

"[Baghdad] Summit will be held next Saturday," he added, "Kuwait embraced the Summit, which is the culmination of the diplomatic efforts of Iraq. The Government attained acceptance on the international arena."

Elsewhere, Nadhem said that the Government approved changing the name of the Ministry of Electricity to the "Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy" and approved establishing Basra and Mid-Euphrates Electricity companies.

