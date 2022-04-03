Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi instructs the security forces to ramp up law enforcement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-03T09:27:27+0000
Al-Kadhimi instructs the security forces to ramp up law enforcement

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Sunday exhorted the security forces to enforce law and ditch favoritism and political affiliations.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a visit to the headquarters of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and a meeting with Minister Othman al-Ghanmi.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need to protect the oil facilities in the country and develop the work of the passports departments.

"A security officer shall abandon partisan affiliations and political issues," said al-Kadhimi, "courtesies should not be put ahead of the public interest. It is unacceptable."

A source quoted al-Kadhimi saying, "the work is underway to bolster the ties with the neighboring countries."

related

Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Date: 2021-07-28 19:02:20
Pelosi reiterates Washington's support to al-Kadhimi's government 

Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-05 09:36:26
Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26
Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

The crime rate has recently decreased in Iraq, the Ministry of interior says

Date: 2021-01-04 06:27:12
The crime rate has recently decreased in Iraq, the Ministry of interior says

Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Date: 2021-06-10 11:43:20
Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Date: 2021-03-01 13:58:53
Al-Fatah Accuses the Government of Providing Confidential Information to Target PMF

Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

Date: 2021-12-15 12:24:44
Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart the latest developments in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-02 12:47:23
Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart the latest developments in Iraq