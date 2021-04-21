Al-Kadhimi instructs revoking the licenses of +1000 lagging investments

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ordered revoking the licenses of more than 1000 lagging projects.

Al-Kadhimi embarked today, Wednesday, on a visit to the Commission of Investment to keep tabs upon the hurdles constraining the investment sector in the country.

A statement of al-Kadhimi's office to the Prime Minister instructed the Commission to revoke the licenses of any project with a completion rate less than 35%, which amounts to 1128 projects.

Al-Kadhimi instructed the Commission to send warnings to the lagging projects in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of the Iraqi Investment law.