Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi instructs revitalizing the reconstruction in Sadr city 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T16:57:05+0000
Al-Kadhimi instructs revitalizing the reconstruction in Sadr city 

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi issued a series of instructions regarding the reconstruction of Sadr City, east of Baghdad. 

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter chaired a meeting of the Diwani Order Committee (57) to discuss the reconstruction of Sadr City, and ordered to prioritize this file, following the tasks of the committee that was formed to reactivate reconstruction of in the city, away from neglect. 

According to the statement, the meeting reviewed the submitted designs, which include more than 90,000 housing units, green spaces, service facilities, educational institutions, and a medical city. 

The Chinese agreement will sponsor the project, according to the statement.

related

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: There is a great confidence in Iraq now

Date: 2021-03-02 17:51:48
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi: There is a great confidence in Iraq now

Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Date: 2020-11-24 15:42:51
Iraq to approve 2021 budget next week

Iraq’s PM dismisses another Basra Operations Commander within a year

Date: 2021-05-13 17:44:05
Iraq’s PM dismisses another Basra Operations Commander within a year

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Iraq's PM and MENA's WB Vice President discuss the cabinet's long-term reform plan

Date: 2021-06-01 16:41:37
Iraq's PM and MENA's WB Vice President discuss the cabinet's long-term reform plan

Al-Kadhimi meets with citizens in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-08 16:25:54
Al-Kadhimi meets with citizens in Baghdad

Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Date: 2020-09-14 19:44:35
Al-Fatah Alliance declares its "innocence" from Al-Kadhimi's changes

Baghdad will host the Tripartite Summit, al-Kadhimi says

Date: 2021-03-23 16:44:21
Baghdad will host the Tripartite Summit, al-Kadhimi says