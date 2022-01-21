Report

Al-Kadhimi instructs opening an immediate investigation into al-Azim attack, Rasool says

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi instructed opening an investigation into al-Azim attack that targeted the Iraqi army.

Al-Kadhimi's military spokesman, Yayha Rasool, said that the Prime Minister ordered opening an immediate investigation into the terrorist attack in which 11 soldiers were killed in al-Azim district, Diyala.

He added that al-Kadhimi instructed the security forces to be on alert in anticipation of any possible terrorist attack, to carry out military campaigns to pursue the criminals, and avenge the victims.

