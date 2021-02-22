Al-Kadhimi instructs ditching a "century-old red tape procedure"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, repudiated the "century-old" administrative red tape, prompting automation and e-governance in government departments.

Al-Kadhimi office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "PM Al-Kadhimi presided a meeting of the e-governance commissions today, Monday," indicating, "the latter heard a presentation on the e-services the committee provides, its role in keeping pace with development worldwide, and its contributions in facilitating the citizens' transactions and combating corruption."

Al-Kadhimi praised the efforts of the Commission, placing a high importance on the expedition of applying automation and e-governance in all the government's departments.

"It is unacceptable anymore to arrange the administrative procedures the same way it was managed a century ago," he added.