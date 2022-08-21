Report

Date: 2022-08-21T13:25:11+0000
Al-Kadhimi instructs MoI to supervise the rescue campaign in Karbala

Shafaq News / Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, instructed the Minister of the interior to personally supervise the evacuation and rescue campaign in Karbala, following a building collapse near the Qattara Shrine of Imam Ali bin Abi Talib.

The Prime Minister directed the Minister to mobilize the civil defense and medical services to ensure the safety of the injured and rescue the civilians trapped under the ruins.

In a phone call with the Governor of Karbala, Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of making immediate efforts by the rescue teams in the civil defense and performing their duty in the best way.

