Al-Kadhimi hosts the French ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-29T17:37:14+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the French Ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Aubert, stressed the importance of prioritizing the dialogue to find sustainable solutions for the region's issues and crises.

Al-Kadhimi discussed during his meeting with Aubert, according to an official statement, the French-Iraqi relations and ways to develop them.

Furthermore, the French ambassador also conveyed his country's government's greetings to Iraq and its keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation with it in all fields.

Moreover, both parties discussed the French companies' work in Iraq and its importance in the investment field.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the regional situation, and the two parties emphasized the importance of prioritizing the language of dialogue to find sustainable solutions and development, and the pivotal role that Iraq could play in the region's stability.

