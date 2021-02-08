Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi hosts Salih with the Budget on the plate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-08T17:13:38+0000
Al-Kadhimi hosts Salih with the Budget on the plate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed today, Monday, with the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, efforts to approve the state budget for the current year.

Al-Kadhimi's media office said, in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, that the latter received, this evening, the President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

In the meeting, they reviewed the latest political developments and general conditions in the country and the efforts made to ratify the 2021 General Budget.

The statement added that the meeting pertained to the preparations for the election process and the regulations for its success, highlighting the importance of complementarity between the legislative and executive authorities in meeting challenges and providing opportunities for the measures the government's reform program is bolstering.

related

Al-Kadhimi issues 4 decisions following the events of Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 21:14:15
Al-Kadhimi issues 4 decisions following the events of Nasiriyah

Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Date: 2021-01-13 09:32:53
Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality

Date: 2020-12-10 10:33:43
Al-Kadhimi: our victory is a victory of humanity in front of brutality

Al-Kadhimi reversed his late dismissal decision under pressure, MP says

Date: 2021-01-26 10:47:18
Al-Kadhimi reversed his late dismissal decision under pressure, MP says

Al-Kadhimi reprimands the Iraqi Minister of Industry

Date: 2020-12-24 21:01:41
Al-Kadhimi reprimands the Iraqi Minister of Industry

After Paris.. Al-Kadhimi heads to Berlin

Date: 2020-10-19 18:46:38
After Paris.. Al-Kadhimi heads to Berlin

Al-Kadhimi applies major changes in high economic positions

Date: 2020-09-02 17:18:35
Al-Kadhimi applies major changes in high economic positions

Al-Kadhimi recalls October protests

Date: 2020-10-01 09:22:27
Al-Kadhimi recalls October protests