Al-Kadhimi hosts Putin's envoy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed with the special envoy of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, several files between Baghdad and Moscow, indicating that Russia and Iraq relations are not at the level of ambition.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the latter received the special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, Alexander Lavrentiev, accompanied by the Director of the National Defense Management Center, Lieutenant-General Mikhail Mezentsev. Lavrentiev conveyed the greetings of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Al-Kadhimi and the Russian leadership's aspirations to enhance the relations between the two countries".

Al-Kadhimi discussed with the Russian envoy, "the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Moscow, strengthening cooperation at various levels", including, "strengthening cooperation in the field of combating terrorism represented by ISIS terrorist gangs, as well as discussing cooperation at the regional and international levels in the field of facilitating the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes".

Al-Kadhimi assured the Russian envoy, "the ambition in the level of relations between Iraq and the Russian Federation is greater than the current status. He also expressed his aspiration to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries and exchange visits, despite the current COVID-19 restrictions".



