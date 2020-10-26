Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi hosts Putin's envoy in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-26T15:42:22+0000
Al-Kadhimi hosts Putin's envoy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed with the special envoy of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, several files between Baghdad and Moscow, indicating that Russia and Iraq relations are not at the level of ambition. 

 Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the latter received the special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, Alexander Lavrentiev, accompanied by the Director of the National Defense Management Center, Lieutenant-General Mikhail Mezentsev. Lavrentiev conveyed the greetings of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to Al-Kadhimi and the Russian leadership's aspirations to enhance the relations between the two countries".

 Al-Kadhimi discussed with the Russian envoy, "the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Moscow, strengthening cooperation at various levels", including, "strengthening cooperation in the field of combating terrorism represented by ISIS terrorist gangs, as well as discussing cooperation at the regional and international levels in the field of facilitating the return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes".

 Al-Kadhimi assured the Russian envoy, "the ambition in the level of relations between Iraq and the Russian Federation is greater than the current status. He also expressed his aspiration to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries and exchange visits, despite the current COVID-19 restrictions".


related

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 09:53:43
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Maysan

Amnesty International: demonstrators are still targeted in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-01 13:31:11
Amnesty International: demonstrators are still targeted in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi dispatches a security force to free Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-21 11:49:28
Al-Kadhimi dispatches a security force to free Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Date: 2020-10-18 11:42:35
Al-Kadhimi to visit Berlin soon

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's sovereignty must be protected

Date: 2020-09-10 12:02:38
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's sovereignty must be protected

Al-Kadhimi reviews a plan to build 1000 schools in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-28 14:05:15
Al-Kadhimi reviews a plan to build 1000 schools in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi dissolves the "Notorious" law enforcement forces of Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-03 19:06:27
Al-Kadhimi dissolves the "Notorious" law enforcement forces of Baghdad