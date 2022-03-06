Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-06T16:30:50+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, headed an "emergency meeting" earlier today, Sunday, to ponder solutions to the challenges facing the country's food security amid the growing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. A readout issued by Al-Kadhimi's bureau said that the meeting was attended by the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Planning, Agriculture, Trade, Water Resources, and Industry, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Cabinet. Al-Kadhimi instructed the Ministries of Trade, Finance, and Agriculture to secure and grow the domestic inventories of basic commodities and marked the issue as a top priority for the next meeting of the Economic Ministerial Council. The meeting touched upon the water crisis in the country and the Prime Minister said that priority shall be granted to agriculture when distributing the water shares.

