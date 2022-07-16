Report

Al-Kadhimi holds a series of meetings with Arab rulers in Jeddah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-16T16:19:08+0000
Al-Kadhimi holds a series of meetings with Arab rulers in Jeddah

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held a series of meetings with the leaders of the Arab countries participating in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earlier today, Saturday.

The Prime Minister held separate meetings with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Qatari Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa. 

According to readouts issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi discussed with the aforementioned leaders the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects of their respective countries with Iraq. 

Al-Kadhimi exchanged views with Qatar's Al Thani on future cooperation in the field of the natural gas industry. The two leaders shared their thoughts about solutions for the hurdles impeding joint action in the region. 

In his meeting with the Bahraini and Egyptian rulers, al-Kadhimi shed light upon the need for joint action to achieve the stability and prosperity of the region. 

The heads of the Arab state seemed to share optimism on the outcome of the Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, as depicted by the readouts issued by al-Kadhimi's bureau.

