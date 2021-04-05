Al-Kadhimi holds a crucial meeting to appoint a new Governor for Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source revealed that the Dhi Qar Governor issue might be resolved today, during a crucial meeting attended by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The Advisory Council to Support Dhi Qar Governorate is currently holding a meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to appoint the next governor of Dhi Qar."

"There is tendance to assign Ahmed Al-Khafaji to the task of the governor, and Ali Al-Khorasani as his first deputy", the source pointed out.

Al-Kadhimi dismissed the former governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhim al-Waeli, last February, following violent protests that left many causalities. The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, was assigned to temporarily manage the governorate.