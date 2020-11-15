Al-Kadhimi: holding the elections as scheduled is our responsibility

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Sunday that holding the elections as scheduled is his government's responsibility.

The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during his reception of the members of the Independent High Electoral Commission, confirmed that the government is committed to the election date scheduled for June 6, 2021."

Al-Kadhimi addressed the committee members, "you shell submit whatever requirements you need to hold the elections," adding, "these demands will be presented to the Council of Ministers at the nearest session."