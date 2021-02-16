Al-Kadhimi highlights NATO's contribution to the battle against ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T17:50:56+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stressed on Tuesday the importance of developing cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization "NATO" to fight ISIS. This came when he received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office. The statement stated that the two sides discussed "cooperation between Iraq and NATO and ways to enhance it, especially concerning providing support to the Iraqi security and military institutions in training, advice, and intelligence cooperation, per the priorities and directives of the Iraqi government and in a way that preserves the sovereignty of Iraq." Al-Kazemi stressed "the importance of developing cooperation with NATO, in light of the Iraqi security forces continuing their military operations to confront terrorism and pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs." For his part, Stoltenberg praised the Iraqi government's "steps in combating terrorism", asserting "the continued support of NATO to Iraq in efforts to pursue terrorist organizations." Stoltenberg also expressed "NATO's admiration for the government's steps in its commitment to the reform approach it adopted," according to the statement.

related

Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Date: 2020-08-25 07:51:37

Al-Kadhimi to build Iraq’s economy and administrative system

Date: 2020-09-11 13:19:36

Al-Kadhimi stresses on Security coordination with Kurdistan in the National Security Council meeting

Date: 2021-01-27 19:31:11

Al-Kadhimi comments on the Turkish air strikes

Date: 2020-08-12 18:07:44

Al-Kadhimi: we are ready for a "decisive confrontation" if necessary

Date: 2020-12-25 19:56:02

Al-Kadhimi: closing the diplomatic missions in Iraq is "disastrous"

Date: 2020-09-29 15:39:51

Al-Kadhimi: some parties are trying to “ignite sedition" in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-29 16:56:46

Al-Kadhimi authorizes CTS to confront corruption

Date: 2020-09-03 20:53:37