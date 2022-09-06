Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi heads to Washington soon

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-06T09:31:35+0000
Al-Kadhimi heads to Washington soon

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Tuesday that Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will visit Washington soon.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that al-Kadhimi will attend the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, replacing President Barham Salih.

He added that al-Kadhimi will meet with senior officials and discuss the latest security and. political developments in Iraq. Al-Kadhimi heads to Washington soon

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Tuesday that Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will visit Washington soon.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that al-Kadhimi will attend the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, replacing President Barham Salih.

He added that al-Kadhimi will meet with senior officials and discuss the latest security and. political developments in Iraq.

related

CF met Al-Kadhimi, preparing for demonstrations in the Green Zone, sources

Date: 2022-08-24 06:31:26
CF met Al-Kadhimi, preparing for demonstrations in the Green Zone, sources

PM al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-30 19:57:18
PM al-Kadhimi discusses with his Belgian counterpart issues of mutual interest

Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-22 14:50:07
Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Date: 2022-03-06 16:30:50
Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Al-Kadhimi asked the resistance factions to join the investigation into his assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-28 11:40:35
Al-Kadhimi asked the resistance factions to join the investigation into his assassination attempt

Al-Kadhimi: we confronted the failure of your policies

Date: 2022-05-17 16:10:55
Al-Kadhimi: we confronted the failure of your policies

Al-Kadhimi leads the funeral of Duhok's attack victims 

Date: 2022-07-21 12:31:56
Al-Kadhimi leads the funeral of Duhok's attack victims 

PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Date: 2021-02-09 15:59:58
PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization