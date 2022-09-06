Al-Kadhimi heads to Washington soon

Shafaq News / A reliable source revealed on Tuesday that Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, will visit Washington soon.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that al-Kadhimi will attend the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, replacing President Barham Salih.

He added that al-Kadhimi will meet with senior officials and discuss the latest security and. political developments in Iraq.

