Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi heads an emergency meeting, vows revenge from ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-21T20:37:00+0000
Al-Kadhimi heads an emergency meeting, vows revenge from ISIS

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, headed today, Friday, an emergency meeting of the security and military leaders to discuss the attack carried out by ISIS in Al-Azim district, Diyala Governorate.

According to a statement, the Iraqi PM offered his condolences to the victims' families and pledged to avenge their blood through military operations against ISIS.

Al-Kadhimi stressed "the necessity of not repeating such security breaches" and strengthening the security coordination between military and security agencies.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces vowed to hold all the "dysfunctional people accountable," stressing that "the blood of Iraqis and our youth are not cheap, and our responsibility is to protect Iraqi blood and enhance the country's security and stability."

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.

related

Al-Kadhimi: We beat ISIS without losing democracy

Date: 2021-12-09 18:05:15
Al-Kadhimi: We beat ISIS without losing democracy

Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-09-20 16:32:12
Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-09 16:06:43
The Iraqi intelligence arrested ISIS members in Saladin

Causalities in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-26 08:56:08
Causalities in an ISIS attack

The Iraqi army and the Peshmerga launch a combing campaign to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-12-06 10:04:35
The Iraqi army and the Peshmerga launch a combing campaign to pursue ISIS terrorists

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-18 05:21:13
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Iraq to host a conference to recover stolen funds

Date: 2021-09-14 09:46:46
Iraq to host a conference to recover stolen funds

Security measures halted attacks on power towers, official says

Date: 2021-07-18 08:20:56
Security measures halted attacks on power towers, official says