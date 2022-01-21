Al-Kadhimi heads an emergency meeting, vows revenge from ISIS

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, headed today, Friday, an emergency meeting of the security and military leaders to discuss the attack carried out by ISIS in Al-Azim district, Diyala Governorate.

According to a statement, the Iraqi PM offered his condolences to the victims' families and pledged to avenge their blood through military operations against ISIS.

Al-Kadhimi stressed "the necessity of not repeating such security breaches" and strengthening the security coordination between military and security agencies.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces vowed to hold all the "dysfunctional people accountable," stressing that "the blood of Iraqis and our youth are not cheap, and our responsibility is to protect Iraqi blood and enhance the country's security and stability."

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.